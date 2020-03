Trump tests negative after finally taking Coronavirus test

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said Saturday.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” the president’s physician Sean Conley said in a memo.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” he said.

Trump, 73, had resisted being tested for the virus that has killed at least 51 Americans and upended the rhythm of daily life across the country, with millions working from home, schools shuttered and store shelves stripped bare.