LEFT: Illinois Senator Kyle McCarter. RIGHT: Ambassador Robert Godec.

President Donald Trump has announced intent to nominate Illinois Senator Kyle McCarter as US ambassador to Kenya.

McCarter will replace Ambassador Robert Godec whose term ended almost a year ago.

“It is an honor to be asked to represent President Trump and our great nation in a country where I have lived and served for many years,” McCarter said in a statement.

“I look forward to bringing about a closer relationship that will benefit both our nations.”

McCarter, along with his parents, founded Each One Feed One International, which helps orphaned and abandoned children, and also provides medical treatment for those with HIV and malaria.

McCarter began working with the charity in 1984. He and his wife Victoria lived and worked in Kenya for a year beginning in 1987 to help build a medical clinic.