Trump finally concedes defeat after US Capitol protests





Outgoing US President Donald Trump has conceded defeat, finally, and pledged to oversee a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump communicated his concession in a statement on Thursday after US lawmakers certified Biden’s election victory.

The statement also came hours after Trump supporters stormed the Congress in an attack that saw four people die and property destroyed.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” said Trump.

At the same time, protesters backing Trump on Wednesday breached the US Capitol, causing mayhem and forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

One woman was shot by police, while three others died as a result of “medical emergencies”, officials said.

Police are yet to release the identity of the woman, a civilian and not a member of any law enforcement agency, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The mob, which had been encouraged by President Trump, stormed the building in a bid to overturn the election result, suspending a Congress session.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

US President-elect, Joe Biden in an address to the nation meanwhile condemned the violent protests, saying the scenes of chaos at the capitol did not represent the true America.

Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

“Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) January 6, 2021

Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 6, 2021