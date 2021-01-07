Join our Telegram Channel
Trump finally concedes defeat after US Capitol protests

By Hillary Kimuyu January 7th, 2021 2 min read

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has conceded defeat, finally, and pledged to oversee a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump communicated his concession in a statement on Thursday after US lawmakers certified Biden’s election victory.

The statement also came hours after Trump supporters stormed the Congress in an attack that saw four people die and property destroyed.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” said Trump.

At the same time, protesters backing Trump on Wednesday breached the US Capitol, causing mayhem and forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

One woman was shot by police, while three others died as a result of “medical emergencies”, officials said.

Police are yet to release the identity of the woman, a civilian and not a member of any law enforcement agency, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The mob, which had been encouraged by President Trump, stormed the building in a bid to overturn the election result, suspending a Congress session.

US President-elect, Joe Biden in an address to the nation meanwhile condemned the violent protests, saying the scenes of chaos at the capitol did not represent the true America.

