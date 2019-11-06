Trufoods recalls Zesta peanut butter following Kebs ban

Trufoods, the manufacturer of Zesta peanut butter, has finally complied to orders by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and recalled their products after concerns over aflatoxins.

In a statement, the company said they are working with Kebs to establish the root of the cause in the supply chain.

OTHER BRANDS

“We pledge that quality will always remain our main objective,” the management said in the letter dated November 5.

Zesta peanut butter is among seven brands that Kebs ordered manufacturers on Tuesday to recall from the market citing high levels of aflatoxin.

The agency instructed Trufoods to recall its Zesta, Jetlak Foods to suspend sale of Nuteez and Truenutz Kenya to revoke sale of its True Nuts.

Others are Supacosm Products (Supa Meal), Nature’s Way Health (Sue’s Naturals), Fressy Food Company (Fressy) and Target Distributors (Nutty by Nature).

“Their levels of aflatoxin is higher than the maximum limit allowed by the Standard,” read a statement Kebs.

AFLATOXIN

Aflatoxin is a class of toxic compounds produced by certain moulds found in food. It can cause liver damage and cancer.

The suspension comes barely a few months after Kebs lifted an earlier ban on Nuteez-branded peanut butter over aflatoxin contamination.

Kebs said Nuteez had been allowed to make a comeback after inspecting its facilities and ensuring measures were put in place to safeguard products for human consumption.

At the same time, Kebs also suspended the company’s permits which allows them to use the standardization mark