Tributes pour in as Emiliano Sala’s death is confirmed

A picture shows flowers put in front of the entrance of the training center La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on January 25, 2019, four days after the plane of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala vanished during a flight from Nantes, western France, to Cardiff in Wales. AFP PHOTO

Tributes and messages of condolences have kept pouring in following confirmation of the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala.

This after the police on Thursday positively identified a body recovered by British investigators from the submerged wreckage of a plane that went down in the Channel has been identified as that of the footballer.

Authorities have for weeks been searching for the player after a chartered plane he was travelling in went off radar.

The search for the pilot named David Ibbotson continues.

On Wednesday, it emerged an unidentified body – now known to be that of Sala – was brought off ship, Geo Ocean III, on a stretcher and transferred to a private ambulance before being taken to Dorest Police and the local coroner.

The plane was flying from Nantes, France, the home of Sala’s former team, to Cardiff on January 21, when it crashed into the sea with the new Sh2 billion signing and Ibboston on board.

CONDOLENCES

A statement from Dorset Police, released on Thursday night, read: “The body brought to Portland today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala”.

“The families of Sala and Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.”

Shortly after, Cardiff released a statement which read: “We offer our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts.”

Sala’s sister Romina, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero also sent their condolences.

Enorme tristeza 😢 QEDP Emiliano. Mis condolencias a familiares y amigos #PrayForSala 🙏🏾//Terribly sad 😢 Rest in peace, Emiliano. My condolences to his friends and family #PrayForSala 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/n9aV5CGcI1 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace Emiliano Sala. Thoughts are with friends and family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9BnTKEawgz — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 8, 2019