Treasury to spend Sh86 million on State House facelift

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census results from Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU

The National Treasury has allocated Sh86 million for the refurbishment of State House, Nairobi, and all other State Lodges in the 2021/2022 financial year.

According to the financial estimate provided by Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, the facelift budget is expected to rise to Sh127 million heading into 2022/2023 fiscal calendar.

The general renovation at State House will cost Sh111 million, rising to Sh172 million in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Yatani revealed that an upgrade of specialized plants, equipment, and machinery at the State residence will cost Sh45 million in 2023/24.

“In the 2023/24 financial year, the government will spend Sh45 million on the upgrade of specialized plants, equipment, and machinery at the president’s official residence,” part of the report reads.

The Sagana State Lodge will be renovated for Sh21 million and a similar amount will be set aside for its maintenance.

On the other hand, the Mombasa and Nakuru State Lodges will be refurbished at a combined cost of Sh40 million.

The CS, however, did not list the Kisii and Kakamega State Lodges for facelifts, as the former was recently refurbished. The Kisii State Lodge formerly served as the county commissioner’s residence.

Next month, CS Yatani is expected to table the country’s largest budget, estimated at Sh3.6 trillion before the National Assembly.

Sh2.038 trillion, including Sh1.776 trillion in taxes, will be proceeds of government revenues, leaving a deficit of over Sh1.5 trillion.

To plug the deficit, Kenya is expected to borrow 952.9 billion, excluding new loans taken to retire old ones.