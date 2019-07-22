Treasury CS Rotich faces arrest over dam scandal – VIDEO

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has ordered for the arrest of Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich over multi-billion dam scandal.

Mr Hajj has also ordered the arrest of Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Also to be arrested are Dr Susan Koech PS East Africa Community, David Kipchumba Kimosop MD Kerio Valley Development Authority, Kennedy Nyakundi (National Treasury), Titus Mureithi and Jackson Njau Kinyanjui.

Others are Inspector General of State Corporations Titus Muriithi, KVDA head of supply chain William Kipkemboi, Paul Serem (manager, engineering services), Francis Chepkonga , Samuel Kimutai , David Juma, Patrick Kiptoo, Elizabeth Kebenei and Esther Kiror of the tendering committee.

Members of the technical and financial committee Moses Kipchumba, Nelson Korir, Isaac Kiiru, Patrick Kipsang, Frederick Towett, Jotham Rutto, Charity Muui, Geoffrey Wahungu and David Ongare are to be arrested as well.

A total of 27 officials are to be arrested.

FLOUTED PROCUREMENT RULES

Haji said the officials broke the law on public finance management and flouted procurement rules in the Arror and Kimwarer dams tender.

He said the tender was inflated by Sh17 billion from the initial Sh 46billion.

“Many procurement rules were flouted and circumvented to ensure CMC di Ravenna got the project,” Haji said.

He said he has gathered sufficient evidence to prosecute the perpetrators.

“The persons we are prosecuting today were mandated to safeguard public interest but failed,” he said.

“Upon receiving and reviewing the evidence, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to charge and prosecute the perpetrators, “added Hajj

Hajji and his colleague from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti have been traversing the world to investiagate the scandal and were recently in Italy to probe the operations CMC di Ravenna is from

CS Rotich has previously admitted to paying more than Sh20 billion to Italian firm CMC di Ravenna for the construction of Arror and Kimwawer dams, although the projects are yet to start.

In an appearance at Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Mr Rotich defended his decision to pay the Italian company a down payment of more than Sh7 billion before it even began work on the two dam projects.

He maintained that the two projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County are above board.