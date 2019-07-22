Dams scandal: CS Rotich arrives at DCI headquarters after arrest order – VIDEO

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Monday morning, moments after Director of Public Prosecution had ordered for his arrest.

Mr Rotich was driven to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road minutes after 11am and is expected to be grilled further on the payment of Sh20 billion to Italian firm CMC di Ravenna for the construction of Arror and Kimwawer dams.

Others facing arrest are his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and 25 officials of the Kerio Valley Development Authority.

“Upon investigations by the DCI, it was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the Arror and Kimwarer Dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County were riddled with massive illegalities.

“Having established this, the DCI and I set up a joint team that conducted further in-depth investigations which revealed that several persons and legal entities committed criminal acts and omissions,” DPP Noordin Haji told journalists on Monday.