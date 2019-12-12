Travellers stranded following suspension of Modern Coast buses – PHOTOS

Hundreds of commuters who had bookings on Modern Coast Bus Express Limited were on Thursday left stranded after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) suspended the company’s operating license.

The suspension followed an early Thursday morning accident involving two of the company’s fleet of buses that left seven people dead and more 60 injured.

While issuing a statement, the bus company only said that those who had booked with them will be refunded their money.

“For those who had already booked to travel with us, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and a refund of the same will be initiated from Monday 16th December 2019,” the company said in a statement.

The company also condoled with the families of the victims of the accident.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the passengers, our staff members and their families involved in this tragedy.”

The company further said it is committed to the road safety regulations and that they will meet NTSA on Friday to resolve the issue.

“Our buses are road worthy and all our drivers are well trained, scrutinized and fully experienced. An investigation has been launched into this accident and our customer care team is live to assist with any queries,” the company said.

However, despite being banned, the company’s booking site was still live by Thursday noon, meaning that travellers could still make bookings.

Online travelers shared their frustration over the unexpected disruption of the travel plans.

your Buses are reckless & carelessly driven on our roads. stupid & ignorant drivers behind the wheel always doing careless overtakings even on sharp bendings — Senior Chief (@e_nyamai2) December 12, 2019

I feel something ought to be Done….

Have used this beautiful means of my transport for so long,, but the indiscipline and recklessly of some of This drivers is wanting! — Caleb Mwenga (@mwenga74) December 12, 2019

Your services are very poor with arrogant attendants. Some of your buses have additional seats which denies people opportunity to have comfort on leg space. Tall people cannot even fit. — Sherry Kochiyo (@SherryKochiyo) December 12, 2019

Don’t know if you are related but please change your name, you have spoiled the good name of @coastbuskenya which has a very good safety record. — Bill ó Naire Sam (@SamuelWangatia) December 12, 2019

Assis indeed. Highway bullying has become your core business! You forgot how fast you got to the top that you lost touch with your Customer Service code. — Dave Kim Kioko (@kioks_DKK) December 12, 2019