Travellers stranded following suspension of Modern Coast buses – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu December 12th, 2019 2 min read

Hundreds of commuters who had bookings on Modern Coast Bus Express Limited were on Thursday left stranded after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) suspended the company’s operating license.

The suspension followed an early Thursday morning accident involving two of the company’s fleet of buses that left seven people dead and more 60 injured.

While issuing a statement, the bus company only said that those who had booked with them will be refunded their money.

“For those who had already booked to travel with us, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and a refund of the same will be initiated from Monday 16th December 2019,” the company said in a statement.

The company also condoled with the families of the victims of the accident.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the passengers, our staff members and their families involved in this tragedy.”

Some of the travellers who were left stranded at Modern Coast Bus Company Limited's booking office in Nairobi after the company's operating license was was suspended by the National Transport and Safety Authority. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
The company further said it is committed to the road safety regulations and that they will meet NTSA on Friday to resolve the issue.

“Our buses are road worthy and all our drivers are well trained, scrutinized and fully experienced. An investigation has been launched into this accident and our customer care team is live to assist with any queries,” the company said.

However, despite being banned, the company’s booking site was still live by Thursday noon, meaning that travellers could still make bookings.

Online travelers shared their frustration over the unexpected disruption of the travel plans.

