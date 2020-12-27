Train from Nanyuki with 1,500 passengers temporarily stalls

The passenger train which stalled briefly at Ruthagati in Nyeri County on December 27, 2020 after developing mechanical problems. It was carrying an estimated 1,500 passengers. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU

The first of two passenger trains from Nanyuki to Nairobi temporarily stalled on Sunday at Ruthagati in Nyeri County with more than 1,500 passengers on board.

The train, which left Nanyuki town at 10am, developed mechanical problems believed to have been caused by the heavy load and the area’s topography.

However, the on-board crew resolved the mechanical issue, allowing the journey to continue after half an hour of stalling.

Kenya Railways (KR) announced on Sunday that it would double the number of trains from Nanyuki to Nairobi to cater for the high demand for passenger service on the route.

KR is charging Sh200 per passenger for the journey to Nairobi, which has seen an influx of travellers, with the coaches carrying more than the standard sitting capacity.