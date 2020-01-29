Traffic police officer dies after being hit by matatu he had flagged down

A Traffic police officer who was knocked down by a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) he had flagged down has died.

Mr Peter Perimoi Legetto, who was attached to Lang’ata Police Station, was knocked down by a matatu (KCH 796R) belonging to Aberdereline Sacco at Lang’ata underpass area.

The officer was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was admitted until his death.

“The officer met his death after being knocked down by a PSV motor vehicle a Toyota matatu of Aberdereline Sacco which he had flagged down at a road-block at Lang’ata underpass area along the Southern by-pass,” a police statement read in part.

The body of the officer has been taken to Montenzuma Funeral Home in Nairobi.