Traffic nightmare in Nairobi as four universities hold graduation ceremonies

Motorists and commuters in Nairobi were on Friday morning caught in a major traffic jam as four universities prepared to hold their graduation ceremonies.

University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, Daystar University and Mt Kenya University are the four universities within and around the city whose respective graduation ceremonies are being held today.

Traditionally in Kenya, family, relatives and friends of those graduating travel from all parts of the country to attend such ceremonies at their respective venues.

The high number of people attending the ceremonies usually contribute in a major way to traffic gridlock in roads leading to and within those venues.

Heavy traffic is already being experienced in and out of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), the most affected roads being Waiyaki Way, Thika Superhighway and Mombasa Road.

GRADUATION CEREMONIES

The graduation ceremonies at Kenyatta University and Mt Kenya University has affected traffic along the Thika Superhighway, while traffic within some roads in the city’s CBD have been affected by the graduation ceremony at the University of Nairobi.

Meanwhile, traffic flow along Mombasa Road has been affected by the graduation ceremony at Daystar University which is being held at the institution’s main campus at Athi River.

Motorists have been advised to make their decisions when routing their way to any destinations linked to the main roads listed and to the Nairobi CBD.