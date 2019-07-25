Traffic alert: Road connecting Waiyaki Way to Sarit Center roundabout closed

Kenya Urban Road Authority (Kura) has announced that parts of the link road from Waiyaki Way to Sarit Center roundabout will not be accessible for the next 21 days.

Kura advised motorists to use other alternative routes as construction works continue.

“Due to the ongoing works to improve the link road from Waiyaki Way to Limuru Road through Westlands, Sarit Center Roundabout has been partly closed for 21 days. The section will be fully opened for motorists on the 12th August, 2019,” said Kura in a statement.

The authority urged motorists to use the following alternative routes during the construction period.

Motorists using the Oval/Sarit Center bound traffic on the left side from Waiyaki Way shall navigate the roundabout on the deviation on the right-hand side of the roundabout and take a right turn at Lower Kabete road and proceed to Sarit Center and Westgate Mall and proceed ahead.

Waiyaki Way bound traffic on the left side from Oval, shall stick to the left and navigate the roundabout on the left-hand side and through to Waiyaki Way as usual.

Waiyaki Way bound traffic (single lane) on the left from Parklands road shall stay on the left and turn at the roundabout taking a left turn towards Waiyaki Way as normal.

Oval/Sarit Center bound traffic on the left side from Parklands road, shall navigate the roundabout on the deviation provided on the right-hand side of the Roundabout and take a left turn at Lower Kabete road and proceed to Sarit Center or a right turn and proceed to Oval.

Waiyaki Way/Parklands road bound traffic on the left side from the Oval shall stick to the left and navigate the Roundabout on the right-hand side and through to Waiyaki Way as usual or take the left turn into one-way Parkroad as normal.

Kura added that Mwanzi road is open for traffic as an alternative route from Westgate Mall.