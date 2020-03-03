Trader charged with defrauding Nairobi journalist of Sh 100,000

A businessman was on Monday charged with obtaining Sh100,000 from a city journalist by false pretences promising to sell him a parcel of land in Mihang’o, Njiru Sub County in Nairobi.

Charles Okoth Okoth was accused of defrauding Fredrick Aura of the cash last year.

He denied the charge before Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

The suspect was freed on a bond of Sh 100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh 50,000.

The case will be mentioned on March 16, 2020 for consolidation with that of two others jointly charged with conning the journalist of Sh 1 million.

One of the two suspects is ODM politician Victor Okoth who unsuccessfully vied for Njiru ward rep seat in 2017 elections.

The two suspects were released on bond last year after they denied the charges.