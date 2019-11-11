Trader arrested selling bush meat at Burma market – VIDEO

A trader was on Sunday arrested after being found selling bush meat, following a crackdown conducted by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) at Burma Market in Nairobi.

The man was found in the process of grinding the meat when he was arrested.

He was taken to Langata Police Station as he awaits his arraignment in court.

In September, five people were arrested at Shauri Moyo area in Nairobi with 150 kilograms of donkey meat on their way to Burma market.

Police were tipped by a resident who saw donkey hooves when the suspects were off-loading the meat from a vehicle.

The suspects were arraigned at City hall court before principal magistrate J.O Omburah where they were charged and released on Sh150,000 cash bail.