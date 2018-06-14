PHOTO | COURTESY

Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a matatu crew who allegedly pushed a female college student to her death from a moving vehicle on Wednesday along Thika Superhighway.

The suspects, who left the student from Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) on the busy road and fled, have since gone into hiding.

Police on Thursday said they have already impounded the matatu that was involved in the incident for inspection and other procedures as per the law.

Good morning. Kindly note that this unfortunate incident is currently being handled by our officers at Kasarani Police station. The matatu is also in Kasarani awaiting Inspection and other procedures as per the law. Thank you. ^KM — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 14, 2018

The incident was brought to light by a Good Samaritan who picked up the student and rushed her to hospital but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries along the way.

The Good Samaritan identified as, Peter Pekat, said he urged the passengers in the matatu to go to Kasarani police station and record a statement since the people involved in the incident had fled.

Justice for Doreen!!

She was pushed from a moving bus at safaripark hotel

She died while i was rushing her to neema hospital.

If you were a passenger in that bus kindly go to kasarani police station to record a statement..or inbox me.

Makanga wenye walifanya hivi wote wametoroka pic.twitter.com/ZmzVxwe4pb — Peter Pekat (@Pekat2013) June 13, 2018

On Thursday National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) called for calm saying that they were working with closely with the police to ensure the PSV crew are apprehended.

The matatu which ply’s CBD to Gutharai route belongs to Zam Zam Sacco.