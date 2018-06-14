PHOTO | COURTESYPHOTO | COURTESY
By HILARY KIMUYU

Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a matatu crew who allegedly pushed a female college student to her death from a moving vehicle on Wednesday along Thika Superhighway.

The suspects, who left the student from Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) on the busy road and fled, have since gone into hiding.

Police on Thursday said they have already impounded the matatu that was involved in the incident for inspection and other procedures as per the law.

The incident was brought to light by a Good Samaritan who picked up the student and rushed her to hospital but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries along the way.

The Good Samaritan identified as, Peter Pekat, said he urged the passengers in the matatu to go to Kasarani police station and record a statement since the people involved in the incident had fled.

On Thursday National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) called for calm saying that they were working with closely with the police to ensure the PSV crew are apprehended.

The matatu which ply’s CBD to Gutharai route belongs to Zam Zam Sacco.