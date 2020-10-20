Tout who robbed couple of phones, cash charged with robbery with violence





A youthful tout who attacked and robbed a couple of their two mobile phones and Sh10,000 was on Monday charged with robbery with violence at Kibera law courts.

Duncan Kiverenge was charged with robbing Monica Wangui and her husband Kelvin Mburu of their mobile phones worth Sh60,000 and the cash at Kangemi bus stop on August 9.

He committed the alleged offence jointly with other touts who remain at large.

Kiverenge had allegedly snatched Mrs Mburu’s phone and when she raised an alarm he allegedly returned and robbed her of her husband’s phone which she was also carrying.

Her husband Kelvin Mburu intervened but he was struck with a metal bar by one of Kiverenge’s accomplices causing him to fall down unconscious.

The suspects reportedly then took away Sh10,000 that was in his pockets.

Mburu was later rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the said touts were seen boarding a matatu after the incident.

Kiverenge was arrested later and identified in a parade at Kabete police station.

He however denied the charge before senior principal magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and was freed on a Sh500,000 bond without the option of a cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on November 3.