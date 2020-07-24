Tout who robbed colleague of Sh3k jailed





A tout who allegedly robbed a colleaue from the Forward Travelers Sacco conductor of Sh3,000 was handed a one year jail term by a Kibera court after pleading guilty to the charge of escaping lawful custody.

James Luthu was handed the sentence by chief magistrate Abdul Norot and he will serve the sentence before the trial for the robbery with violence charge begins or what the trial court will decide.

Luthu had admitted that he escaped custody at Kayole police station where he had been taken after he was arrested for the robbery on July 23.

The court heard that he sneaked out of the report office as the duty officer attended to another person and took off before he was rearrested two hundred metres away.

He claimed to have escaped because of “pressure.” Luthuhowever denied the robbery charge.

Luthu was accused of robbing Benson Njau Maina of Sh3,000 in Njiru on July 17 jointly with others who are at large inside a minibus as he and his driver headed.

Maina was attacked by men who had boarded the matatu at B centre stage posing as passengers headed to Eastleigh.

His driver only leant of the incident after seeing the commotion on CCTV at the driver’s cabin and intervened but other suspected gangsters had already joined Luthu to rob Maina before he stopped the vehicle and intervened.

The incident was reported to police and several touts were rounded up by police but none was positively identified by Maina.

Luthu was later arrested by other touts who launched a manhunt after they learnt he was wanted, and took him to the police station.