Tout in court for robbery with violence





A tout suspected to be among a group of peers who attacked two bus firms’ employees and robbed them of cash and phones was charged with armed robbery at Makadara law courts.

Austin Ochieng was accused of robbing Kennedy Mureithi Kirimi of Sh10,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh13,000 jointly with others charged earlier while armed with an empty glass bottle and stones.

Ochieng and his accomplices are said to have robbed Kirimi and Irene Njeri who work for MNK and City Shuttle repetitively on November 25 at Kayole junction along Kangundo road at around 7pm.

Njeri lost Sh1,800 during the robbery.

Ochieng and his accomplices are also accused of manning the stage and extorting money from bus firms’ employees in exchange for picking passengers at the bus stage.

After they were removed by security officers, they blamed their predicament on Kirimi and Njeri who work as stage attendants and for their firms, and masterminded revenge.

The suspect and his accomplices in remand had hit Kirimi with a soda bottle and injured him during the alleged robbery.

Ochieng denied the charges before principal magistrate Steve Jalang’o.

He was freed on a Sh500, 000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on December 28 before hearing on June 3 next year.