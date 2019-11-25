Tout charged with attempted defilement of his 15-year-old girlfriend

A 25-year-old tout has been charged with attempted defilement after he was allegedly found with his 15-year-old girlfriend inside his house in Mathare, Nairobi.

Job Nyabuto is said to have been found by the minor’s relatives in his house where the two had locked up themselves.

The girl, who is a secondary school student, had visited the suspect who is their neighbour.

When her relatives realized that she was missing, her friends proceeded to Nyambuto’s house where they found her.

They locked them from outside and informed the girl’s parents who reported the matter to police.

The two were later apprehended by the police and the girl was examined at a clinic where it was established that she had not been sexually assaulted.

The suspect and the minor said to have been in a relationship and the minor had tried to elope with Nyabuto in August before her parents intervened.

Nyabuto denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was freed was freed on a bond of Sh 300,000 with a surety of similar amount. Hearing of the case starts on March 24, 2020.