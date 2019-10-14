Tout accused of raping ‘mama nguo’ gets reprieve as accuser withdraws charge

A 32 year old tout charged with raping a woman after he duped her into his house to clean his clothes got a reprieve after she withdrew the charges against him on Monday.

However, Peres Katundu Wambua will have to wait for the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to issue a verdict on the matter before the decision is effected.

Wambua was charged before a Makadara court with raping the unnamed 21 year old woman at his house in Pipeline estate, Embakasi on September 30, 2019.

He was also charged with committing an indecent act with an adult.

The two met at a restaurant and Wambua allegedly asked the complainant to accompany him to his house to clean his children’s clothes for pay, an offer she agreed to.

On arrival, he is said to have pushed the woman onto a chair where he reportedly took selfies with her after locking the door.

Wambua is said to have then dragged her into his bedroom where he drew a machete from under his bed and threatened her if she didn’t yield to his demands. After the said rape ordeal, he is said to have threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the incident.

The suspect however denied all the charges when he was arraigned before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

The young woman told the court she has forgiven Wambua and wanted to withdraw the case but agreed to testify against Wambua should the DPP reject her quest to terminate the case.

Wambua is out on bond as he awaits Haji’s verdict on the surprising new development.