Tour driver collapses and dies while driving inside Nairobi National Park

A tour van driver on Sunday morning collapsed and died inside the Nairobi National Park while he was on duty.

A statement by the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) revealed that the driver collapsed while on the steering wheel occasioning the van to veer off the road.

“The Nairobi National park management swiftly acted to secure the safety of the occupants and immediately calling for the assistance of a medical doctor. Unfortunately, when the doctor arrived he pronounced the driver dead,” KWS said in the statement.

The matter was then reported to the Lang’ata Police Station and the police have already launched investigations into the matter.

KWS said that it has informed the tour company which the driver worked for and they are planning to inform his family.

“KWS condoles with the bereaved family and wishes them fortitude during this difficult time,” KWS said.

KWS further assured members of the public and tourists visiting the park of their safety and that all precautionary measures have been put to place to ensure that they are safe.