Total Kenya recalls faulty cylinder hose pipes





Total Kenya has issued a public safety warning even as it recalled some of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) hose pipes.

In a public notice, the company said that they were recalling them after consistent complaints from customers.

They said they were recalling the low-pressure LPG pipe batch number SCG/BS 3212:1991/1 Low-pressure LPG/8mm.mfd:03-2020/exp:03-2025 for failing the aging test.

“In line with our safety commitment to customers and as a preventive measure, we are recalling the hose pipes sold at our service stations and our distributor outlets from 12/06/2020. The batch number can be found on the side of the hosepipe,” read the notification.

The announcement comes a few days after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) set new standards on petroleum and LPG products.

Kebs last month approved 10 new standards outlining safe use, storage, transportation, and disposal of Petroleum and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products.

“Petroleum and LPG products are highly flammable and therefore they need to store, transport, and dispose of them in a safe manner. The new standards aim to safeguard consumers throughout the LPG and other petroleum products supply chain,” said Kebs Managing Director Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini in a statement.

The new standards provide specifications for LPG mountable burners and cylinder grills used by the 3Kg and 6Kg LPG domestic cylinders and safe disposal of cylinders found not fit for use.