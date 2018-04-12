Karimi Naomi Kawira from Pangani Girls High School will study civil engineering. PHOTO | FILE

Sixteen out of 20 top students in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam have been selected to study at University of Nairobi (UoN), cementing its position as the top learning institution in the country.

Nine of the students will study medicine and surgery degrees, one will study civil engineering, four will study architecture, while two will study pharmacy.

Statistics from Kenya Universities Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) indicate that the remaining four slots have been shared by Kenyatta University (KU), which takes two top students, while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Moi University get one each.

Karimi Naomi Kawira from Pangani Girls High School with a performance index of 87.011 will study civil engineering at the University of Nairobi, while Sharon Jepchumba from Moi Girls High School in Eldoret and who had a performance index of 86.83 will study medicine and surgery at University of Nairobi.

Kamau Brain Maina from of Alliance High school will study biomedical engineering at Kenyatta University while Kut Donata Odero who sat the exams at Lenana School and Brian Ongiri Onkundi will join the UoN to study surgery.

Nuutu Harriet Mueke who sat her exam at Maryhill Girls High school will study architecture at the UoN. Morara Mongina Defence who sat the exams at Pangani Girls will study medicine at Moi University, Eldoret.

Mwatate Emily Saru, also from Pangani, will study architecture at UoN while Wahome Sherry Wanjiku will study Medicine at the same university.

Statistics from KUCCPS indicate that electrical and electronics degree course of JKUAT, with a capacity of 59 students attracted 2,384 applicants while UoN’s civil engineering course with a capacity of 65 attracted 1,902 applicants.