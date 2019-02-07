Top KCPE girls Kakuya and Olive awarded scholarships





Top 2017 and 2018 KCPE candidates Goldalyn Kakuya and Olive Mwea were on Thursday awarded scholarships to the Kenyatta-owned Brookhouse School.

The two top scorers were awarded their scholarships by first lady Margaret Kenyatta in a ceremony held at the school’s Runda Campus.

Kakuya topped KCPE in 2017 with 455 marks while Mwea scored 453 marks in the 2018 exam.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had during a statehouse visit by Kakuya in 2017 promised to support her.

Today I had the honour of awarding secondary school scholarships at Brookhouse School to Goldalyn Tanga and Olive Wachira who achieved first place in the 2017 and 2018 KCPE respectively. pic.twitter.com/p0dDjAkI4q — The First Lady Kenya (@FirstLadyKenya) February 7, 2019

Kakuya had been selected to join Kenya High School but during her meet up with the President said she had received many offers.

The President asked her to make a choice and after settling in school for the first term visit him during the holidays.

Mwea had been selected to join Alliance Girls High School starting this year but opted to join Brookhouse instead.

The two top scorers who are in different years of study were on Thursday pictured all smiles alongside the first lady and Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.