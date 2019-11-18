Top KCPE candidate scores 440 marks – VIDEO

Andy Michael Munyiri of Damacrest School, Thogoto has emerged the top candidate in the 2019 KCPE examinations with a score of 440 marks out of a possible 500.

Three students have shared the second position with 439 marks. The three are Flavian Onyango, June Cheptoo and Michael Ndungu.

TOP PERFORMERS

While announcing the results on Monday in Nairobi, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, said a total of 1,083,456 candidates sat for this year’s exams, of whom 543,000 were male while the rest were female.

According to Prof George Magoha, 9,770 candidates have scored 400 marks, a drop from the 11,559 candidates who passed that threshold last year.

Magoha said the performance improved in four out of seven subjects namely; English, Kiswahili, Kenya Sign Language, and Social Studies, but there was a slight drop in Mathematics.

Boys beat girls in Mathematics, Science and Social Studies while the girls emerged tops in English, Kiswahili and Kenya Sign Language.

INSTANT RESULTS

Following the announcement of the results, parents, candidates and members of the public can now get the results instantly using their cellphones by sending the candidate’s name, followed by the initials KCPE (in capital letters) to 20076.

During this year’s KCPE exams 18 counties registered more female candidates compared to male candidates.

These counties include Kakamega, Meru Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Kiambu, Siaya, Kitui, Kisumu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Tranzoia, Mombasa and Bomet.

Nairobi, Kakamega and Nakuru were the top three counties with the highest number of candidates, while Lamu, Isiolo and Samburu are the ones that had the lowest number of candidates.