Top KCPE candidate Faith Mumo wants to be neurosurgeon – VIDEO

Faith Mumo celebrating on learning she had emerge top in the 2020 KCPE nationally. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

The 14-year-old girl who topped the country in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams wants to be a neurosurgeon in future.

Faith Kawee Mumo, who scored 433 marks out of a possible 500, wants to go to Kenya High School then pursue the medical career thereafter.

Although her parents said they are not certain about her going to secondary, the minor is hopeful that she will join the top national school.

She said she has been moved by celebrated and ailing boxing champion Conjestina Achieng’s predicament and to offer help to people with similar condition.

The minor, who hails from Malaa village in Matungulu, Machakos County, sat her papers at Kari Mwailu primary school in Makueni County.

She says a priest called her father to inform him that she was the best KCPE candidate and the same was confirmed by a teacher before they watched it in the news.

A celebratory mood engulfed the village as neighbours trooped into her parents’ home after she was named the top student by Education CS George Mangoha on Thursday.

“My best teacher has always been there for me. There was stiff competition but she would always tell me I will make it. She would even call me and we have tea together and she would tell me I can make it and be number one in Kenya,” Faith said.

Her father Paul Mumo said he had not saved anything to take her to secondary school after she was forced to relocate to the village due to adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.