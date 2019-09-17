Top criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta takes ‘reversed’ role in Cohen’s murder case

Prominent criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has assumed an ‘unfamiliar’ role in the on going murder case of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.

Ombeta, who has made a name for himself for often representing the accused in high profile murder cases, will this time be representing the family of the slain businessman whose body was discovered last week inside a septic tank at his home after being reported missing for two months.

Ombeta, who has recently been fighting allegations of not being a registered lawyer, will represent Cohen’s sister Gabrilee Van Straten in this case, which could turn into a battle for the property of the deceased.

He has in the past represented, among others, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the three police officers accused of murdering lawyer Willie Kimani and journalist Jackie Maribe’s fiancé Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu.

All these clients are at the center of high profile recent murder cases in Kenya.

POSTMORTEM

The renowned criminal lawyer was expected to attend Cohen’s postmortem on Tuesday.

Ombeta now comes up against another seasoned lawyer in Philip Murgor who is representing Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu.

Authorities believe Ms Wairimu had a hand in Cohen’s death and she is expected to plead to related charges on September 26.