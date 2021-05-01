Top 10 sexually active African countries

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni gestures during a past state of security address in the Ugandan Parliament in Kampala. Uganda has been named as among the most sexually active countries in Africa. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Kenyans have to up their ante to stand a chance of making it to the top ten list of the sexually active countries in Africa.

According to a survey conducted by Durex, Ugandans and Cameroonians are among the most sexually active countries in Africa, and by extension the world.

At the top of the sexually active list in Burkina Faso. The West African country has a population of over 21 million locals, with a birth rate of 42.42%.

Cameroon comes in second with a 36.58% birthrate from a 23.34 million population.

Uganda and Gabon lie in third and fourth respectively on the list. The East African nation boasts a 34.17% birth rate while Gabon’s fertility rate stands at 34.64%.

Fifth on the list is the southern African nation Zambia.

The landlocked country holds a birth rate of 42.46% and is one of the most sexually active countries on the continent.

West African countries Senegal and Nigeria make the list in sixth and seventh positions with a fertility rate of 35.09 % and 38.03% respectively.

The African island nation São Time and Principe is in position with a 35.12% birth rate. The total population in the country counts at 190,344.

The Republic of Congo makes the list in ninth with a 36.59% natality rate while neighbors Tanzania wraps up the top 10 list with a 36.82% birth rate.

Kenyans miss out on the top ten list.