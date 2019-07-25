Toddler plunges to death in Umoja Innercore while playing on balcony

A family in Umoja Innercore is mourning the death of their one and a half year-old boy who fell to his death on Wednesday evening while playing on the balcony.

The boy climbed over a chair that had been left by a neighbour on the balcony and tumbled over.

His father, Oliwa Tobias, told Nairobi News that he was on his way home after work when he meet his other son and was informed that there had been an accident.

“My son came running to me as I had just alighted from the matatu and told me to rush to the hospital,” said a teary Oliwa.

The toddler was rushed to the nearby Phadam Medicare Hospital but it was too late.

A physician at the hospital said the toddler was brought in by the mother but he was not breathing.

Police took the body to the City Mortuary.