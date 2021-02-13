TikTok unveiled as EURO 2020 sponsor





Short-form mobile video app TikTok has agreed to be the Global Sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020.

It is the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a major football tournament in Europe and both parties have announced the partnership represents an exciting step for both TikTok and UEFA.

Through its partnership with UEFA, TikTok is looking to cement its reputation as the home for football fans to share their passion for the game.

As an official partner, TikTok will provide a place where fans can follow their favourite football content creators, share the best TikTok football content, and create their own special moments, reactions, and celebrations around the tournament.

“TikTok is fast becoming a place where people can enjoy a new type of experience for the beautiful game, as more and more football organisations, teams and players jump on our platform to engage directly with fans. We’re delighted to be partnering with UEFA EURO 2020 and bring the spirit and passion of this tournament to its fans on TikTok,” said Rich Waterworth, General Manager UK & EU at TikTok said

As a Global Sponsor, TikTok will work with UEFA to launch a range of exciting features including AR effects, Hashtag Challenges, TikTok LIVEs and Sounds, in order to bring surprise and joy to its community. UEFA will also give TikTok access to its huge library of historic assets to develop highly engaging and innovative content.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA said: “Over the coming months, we are really looking forward to working closely with TikTok in order to provide fans globally, with a unique and innovative UEFA EURO experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion around one of the world’s premier sporting events.”

The UEFA European Football Championship will be held in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020. On 17 March 2020, UEFA announced that the tournament would be postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, and proposed it take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021, which was confirmed on 17 June 2020.

Portugal are the defending champions of this event that has attracted nineteen other teams namely Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, France, and Germany.