TikTok sensation Azziad lands radio job





Kenya’s TikTok Queen Azziad Nasenya has landed a Radio job.

The 20- year -old content creator landed her first radio job at Sound City Kenya, which launched in the country on May 13th.

The actress will be hosting the breakfast show dubbed #WhatsUP254 that will be airing between 6am to 10am, from Monday to Friday.

“Today was my debut on Radio…This is what I have been working on for the past two months”.

“Wanna watch the full video of my first link check my tiktok …Instagram Reels could not upload it all…I will doing the morning show ..every weekday from 6am-10am…make sure you tune in tomorrow also check story for the station frequencies @soundcitykenya” announced Azziad Nasenya.

Azziad who also is an actress, shot to fame with her seductive dance moves on social media, which attracted thousands of viewers and comments.

Sound City Radio also shared the news of their new host on social media.

“Whatsup254… How are you doing today? Why don’t you join me @azz_iad from 6am to 10am for fun and good music only on Soundcity….. Tell me where are you locked in from #Azziadonsoundcity #Azziadonradio #Afropop #Karibusoundcity #whatsup254” they wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPmhO_iHOAs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Azziad’s fans congratulated her on the comment.

holydavemuthengi “Huyu mwanamke akona bidii lakini”

_christiee__ “Wooooooow congratulations girl 🔥🔥”

whammida “We have watched, rewatched and still watching🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏”

ndindaa.aa “She is sooo hardworking ❤❤❤❤”

youngskales “This is Big queen congrats 🙌👌”

mulamwah “Congratulations wefweee 🙌🙌”