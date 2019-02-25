‘Tickled’ ODM mocks Mudavadi’s threat on mass action





ODM is tickled by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s threat to stage mass protests against corruption in government.

Mudavadi over the weekend condemned high level of corruption in government, urging both Jubilee and ODM parties to convert their handshake to handcuffs for those implicated in corruption.

The ANC leader said if government would not take any action he would stage mass protests on the same.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna mocked Mudavadi’s plans, saying his party is not offended by the remarks but tickled.

“Not offended. Tickled. I’m sure you’d get the same feeling if you heard I’d be leading the first manned mission to mars,” he wrote.

Mudavadi said the government needs to stop empty rhetoric against corruption.

“Having heard enough on the handshake, we demand that we must now start seeing handcuffs. We must move from the handshake to handcuffs,” he said

Mudavadi condemned how daring corrupt officers have become.