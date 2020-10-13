Thugs storm woman’s house for ‘goodies’ after viral photo with DP Ruto

A photo DP William Ruto took with Rodah Ingashani at his Karen official residence. PHOTO | COURTESY

The son of a woman who took a photo with Deputy President William Ruto and shared it on Facebook is nursing serious injuries after he was shot by gangsters who stormed their home on Friday night.

According to Rodah Ingashani, armed robbers broke into their house in Mathare, Nairobi County, after she shared a photo of herself with the DP at his Karen residence.

The thugs, she says, were on the hunt for money they assumed she got from the DP.

Speaking to the Nation, Ingashani said the photo, which she shared two days before the attack, attracted a lot of views and comments.

“Three hooded attackers, with big jackets and wearing facemasks, broke into our house at around 12.30am. They shot my son after he confronted them. They robbed us of Sh18,000, electronic gadgets and phones, all valued at Sh85,000,” she said.

In a police report she filed at the Pangani Police Station under OB number 8/09/10/2020, Ms Ingashani said the three robbers, who were armed with guns, ordered everyone to surrender after they broke into her house.

“I heard a commotion and then a loud bang, but it didn’t occur to me that it was a gunshot. I woke up only to see a hooded man next to my bed. I then heard a voice from the living room, warning us not to raise the alarm,” she said.

Demanding more cash

Her 17-year-old son was shot in the stomach after he confronted one of the gunmen.

The teenager, who was discharged from the Kenyatta National Hospital yesterday (Monday), was first rushed to MSF Hospital on Juja Road before being transferred to KNH for specialised treatment.

“He is doing well now because he can talk, unlike over the weekend when he was too weak,” the mother said.

Ingashani, who works at the Mlango Kubwa MCA’s office, explained that the viral photo with the DP was taken when she escorted six people from the ward to DP Ruto’s residence.

“Contrary to what many believe, we were not given any money. I suspect the robbers thought we had a lot of money as they kept demanding more cash,” she said.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who visited the scene recovered a spent cartridge which will be subjected to ballistic examination.

No one has been arrested in connection with the attack and Ms Ingashani has since pulled down the picture. She has also vacated the house where the incident took place.