Thugs attack Kenyan forward at home





Harambee Stars forward Timothy Otieno was lucky to escape with his life after thugs attacked him at his Nairobi home and left him nursing deep cuts on his hands.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, incidentally the same day the 27-year old had signed a contract with Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka.

As per the teams of the deal, he was to be paid about a million in cash as signing-on fees.

Nairobi News understands the intruders forced their way into the house he shares with his family in Embaskassi and started harassing him.

A commotion ensued as the gigantic player tried to shield some of his family players and in the process, he sustained the cuts.

The player shared his ordeal on Facebook complete with a video showing the cuts on Thursday but later deleted the post. He later reportedly went to seek treatment.

The development comes barely two weeks after the former Gor Mahia and Tusker striker terminated his contract with Zambia’s Napsa Stars after two months at the club.

He was among the stand out players for the national team at the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala when the team finished third, behind hosts champions and Eritrea.