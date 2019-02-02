Three workers die at Mudavadi’s construction site after ‘drinking concoction’





Six people including a driver and a gardener died on Thursday at Musalia Mudavadi’s Karen Home.

Police cordoned off the construction site in Karen after the incident and transferred the bodies of the deceased to Umash funeral home.

Family members of the deceased who gathered at the politician’s home were immediately dispersed by police.

According Karen OCPD Said Salo, the three died after consuming some concoction. They are said to have started feeling uncomfortable and all died at different intervals.

The Amani National Congress party leader has confirmed the incident.

“On Thursday, 7 workers on a construction project in which I’ve partnered drunk an unknown concoction. Sadly 3 lost their lives but 4 have been discharged,” Mr Mudavadi tweeted on Saturday morning.

He said the matter had been reported to police for further investigation.

Mr Mudavadi, who is out of the country, said that he will “do all it takes to ensure that he assists the affected families”.