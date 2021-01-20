Three touts who assaulted, extracted driver’s teeth in payment row charged

The suspects Thomas Kimeu Kioko, Wilson Macharia Mwati and John Mburu Kongo at Makadara law courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Three touts who extracted a matatu driver’s teeth while assaulting him for failing to pay them for picking passengers on Outering Road in Nairobi were charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Thomas Kimeu Kioko, Wilson Macharia Mwati and John Mburu Kongo are accused of seriously injuring Jared Moegi, who drives a commuter matatu belonging to the Embassava Sacco on November 30, 2020.

Moegi had attempted to rescue his conductor John Anyango from the three who were assaulting him for picking passengers at Tassia stage without their consent.

The driver was rescued by colleagues who intervened during the commotion incident that saw all passengers alight from the minibus and scamper for safety.

The suspects denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts and were freed on Sh100,000 bond each, with a surety of a similar amount and alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The hearing of the case starts on June 21.