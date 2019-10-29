Three suspects in the murder of Rai Cement manager acquitted

A Kericho court has unconditionally terminated murder charges against three suspects linked to the murder of Rai Cement Company Limited Manager Chetan Vyas.

According to the court, the prosecution lacked sufficient evidence to link them to the killing that happened early this month.

The three – Osman Noor, 24, Shabdin Ismail, 38 and 24-year-old Yacob Ali were acquitted on Monday by Kericho Chief Magistrate George Kimanga.

Three other suspects Daniel Ruto, Michael Nicholas Mibei and Hilary Cheruiyot Kemboi, who were before the court were however charged with robbery with violence.

The three were charged that on the night between September 22 and 23 at Rai Cement Company Limited in Kipsitet area in Sigowet/Soin Sub-county within Kericho County they robbed Vyas of his mobile phone and five suitcases with assorted items of unknown value.

ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE

The charge sheet further states that the accused persons while robbing Vyas used physical violence which caused his death.

Mibei was also charged with a second count of handling stolen goods contrary to section 322(1) (2) of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, on October 5, 2019 at Ngomwet village in Soin-Sigowet Sub County within Kericho County, Michael Nicholas Mibei otherwise than in the cause of stealing, dishonestly retained an Airtel card having reason to believe it to be a stolen good.

The three denied all the charges and spent the night at Kericho Police station as they wait for the court to give further direction on Tuesday.