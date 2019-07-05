Three suspected thugs shot dead in Kasarani, rifle recovered

Detectives from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit (SPCU) on Friday morning shot dead three suspected thugs in Marurui, Kasarani.

Police say the three suspects were in a white Toyota Fielder KBX 441X which had been reported stolen.

Officers spotted the car along the road and when the suspects were challenged to stop they shot at the police prompting a shootout. Police killed all the three occupants.

Confirming the shooting, Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani said they recovered an AK 47 with several rounds of ammunition.

In another police shooting, two suspected thugs were on Tuesday shot dead along Waiyaki Way.

Officers on patrol along the busy highway near Brookside Junction had witnessed four men robbing motorists.

They managed to shoot two dead as the other two accomplices escaped.

A toy pistol and seven mobile phones were recovered from the slain suspects.

The bodies were taken to the city morgue for postmortem and identification.