Three suspected thugs narrowly escape death after breaking into parked vehicle

Police in Embakasi on Sunday afternoon saved the lives of three suspected robbers from an angry mob that was baying for their blood.

The three were in the process of breaking into a car when they were cornered by boda boda riders who were watching them from a distance.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

Mr James Karanja, one of the boda boda riders, said that the owner of the car had gone to withdraw money from a bank at Gateway Mall.

“We observed them for a while as they tried to break into the car before we decided to take action,” he said.

Another boda boda rider, Samuel Makau, said that the three had arrived in a car which police also suspect was stolen.

CAR BREAK INS

“They stayed inside the car for some time before one of them jumped out and went straight to the car they intended to break into. This made us be keen on their moves,” he said.

For a while now, motorists have been victims of criminals who break into parked cars at the mall.

Police believe the three will assist them in arresting other suspects who have been committing similar offences.