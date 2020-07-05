Three suspected kidnappers arrested, victim rescued

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested three suspects behind a kidnapping incident reported in Meru.

Officers followed an intelligence-led operation within Kiutune area of Igembe Central Sub-County after the suspects demanded a ransom of Sh150,000.

ARRESTED

“Following a missing person report that had been made at Kangeta Police Station in Meru County on 19th June 2020, a team of DCI detectives working jointly with police officers mounted an intelligence-led operation within Kiutune area of Igembe Central Sub-County,” DCI said.

The suspects – Patrick Kimathi, Joseph Karithi and Daniel Muroki all aged below 30 years – were arrested at Njuri Ncheke forest in Mpinda village following a tip-off from members of the public.

“The officers zeroed in Njuri Ncheke forest in Mpinda village where three suspicious individuals were sighted where they attempted to escape but were arrested with the help of members of the public,” the DCI tweeted.

RESCUED

The victim was rescued after being held for 14 days by the suspects.

“Upon Interrogation, the suspects, who were demanding a ransom of Ksh 150,000 from the family of the victim, led the officers to a nearby thicket where the victim was rescued after 14 days of abduction,’’ the DCI said.

The rescued victim was taken for medical checkup with the suspects detained at the police station as they wait to be arraigned in court.

DCI said some of the items recovered from the scene will be used as exhibits in court.