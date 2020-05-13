Three senior officials from Kilifi county arrested over Covid-19 funds

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested three senior Kilifi County officials .

The three officials have been arrested over failure to produce documentation on the newly launched coronavirus medical complex.

The three include Kilifi County Secretary Anorld Mkare, Chief Officer for Public Health, Alio Ibrahim, and his Medical Services counterpart, Bilal Mazoya.

The medical complex was unveiled on Wednesday, May 6, and Kenyans lauded the effort of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the county.

The new complex, apart from having a well-equipped medical section, also won many hearts with its modern doctors’ residence set to benefit medical practitioners working in the hospital.

Doctors were to reside in the complex while on duty on a two-week shift program which would include a 14-day quarantine in a nearby facility.

The facility also boasts of a cancer centre that will offer chemotherapy and radiotherapy services to cancer patients in the county and beyond.