Three pupils from Precious Talent Top School among top performers in KCPE

Three pupils from Precious Talent Top School are among candidates who scored more than 400 marks in the 2019 KCPE examinations, whose results were announced on Monday.

Grace Achieng Lwoka, Nicole Sangwera Sianyo and Martin Mwangi Yiminyi scored 408, 405 and 402 marks respectively.

The three pupils were among candidates who were transferred to Ngong Forest Primary School, Riruta Satellite Primary School and Jamhuri Primary School after their school was shut down.

Eight pupils lost their lives at Precious Talent Top School on September 23, 2019 while 64 others sustained serious injuries after two classrooms at the school collapsed during morning preps.

The school was subsequently closed after initial investigations and recommendation from a task force that was set up to look into the pupils’ safety of the pupils.