Three police reservists abducted in Wajir by suspected Al-Shabaab militants





Suspected Al-Shabaab militants on Wednesday night abducted Three National Police Reservists in Wajir.

The three NPRs Noor Mohamed Adan, Mohamed Bushar Hussein and Mohat Salat Gedo are believed to have been taken across the border in the deep forests of Gedo region which has been an Al-Shabaab stronghold in recent years.

Sources have informed Nairobi News that the abuction happened after the militants stormed Konton centre and engaged the reservists in an exchange of fire before the latter ran out of ammunition.

RETALIATORY ATTACKS

During the attack, the militants got away with motorbike and a tuk tuk belonging to area chief’s brother.

Last week the National Intelligence Service warned that at least 40 militants had crossed over to Mandera and were planning to execute retaliatory attacks on Kenyan soil.

The militants are believed to be hiding in Lafey in Mandera County with a mission of carrying retaliatory attacks following the death of one of them last week at Dawaduba.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE

“We are aware of a plan to carry out a revenge attack but I dare them to come, we are ready for them,” Mr Jeremiah Kosiom, the Mandera County Police Commander said.

On Saturday seven Kenyan police officers were killed when their vehicle ran over explosive device during a patrol near the border with Somalia, police sources said.

The officers had left their base at Khorof Harar Camp and were heading to a scene where one police reservist was killed and three others kidnapped by suspected militants in Konton Centre, Wajir East.