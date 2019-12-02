Three more suspects arrested in connection with Chetan Vyas’ murder

Three more suspects linked to the murder of Rai Cement Managing Director Chetan Vyas have been arrested in Njoro.

According to homicide detectives based in Nakuru county, one of the suspects, Julius Odundo Jowi, who is aged 35 years, worked as a carpenter at the Rai Cement Company.

MURDER WEAPON

The other two suspects are Joseph Mureithi, 34, who is a former security guard at Comply Company in Nakuru and 25-year-old Steve Odhiambo who is an operator at the same company.

Detectives say they have recovered an axe they suspect to be the murder weapon at the houses of the three suspects.

Other items recovered are clothes the three wore during the incident. The detectives used CCTV footage to identify the clothes.

Two mobile phones used to communicate at the scene, an iron box and a briefcase of the deceased were also recovered.

The late Vyas was killed on September 22 after his assailants broke into his house and ambushed him in the bedroom.

They tied his hands and legs and strangled him using a rope.

Kericho Deputy Police Commander Paul Nasio said the killers gained access to the house through the roof.

THE SUSPECTS

Immediately after the murder, the watchman of the factory was arrested as the prime suspect after he was captured on CCTV cameras moving the ladder which his two other accomplices used to scale the factory’s perimeter wall and into the deceased’s house.

On October 5, 2019, five more suspects who worked as loading supervisors at Rai Cement Company were arrested.

The five are Azim Salim, 38, Osman Noor, 24, Mohamed Shahid, 38, Yacoob Wali, 24, and Shabdin Ismail, 29.

They were held for 21 days in custody as prosecution launched investigations.

But Senior Resident Magistrate Geoffrey Kimang’a ordered for their unconditional release after the prosecution failed to produce evidence linking them to the murder.

Three other suspects have been charged with the murder of Vyas.

Daniel Kibet Ruto, Nicholas Michael Mibei and Hillary Cheruiyot Kemboi all denied the charges.