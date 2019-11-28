Three men suspected to have robbed police officer of his firearm arrested

Detectives in Busia on Wednesday afternoon arrested three suspects who have been linked to the attack of a police officer in Siaya County which saw him lose his firearm.

Led by Mr Jeremiah Ikiao and Mr Samuel Agutu the top detectives in Busia County, the officers were able to recover the firearm – an AK47 rifle of serial number KE AP 4849372.

The three have been identified as Michael Wesonga, 34, Hillary Hagaba, 36, and Robert Seraphine, 30, and detectives said that they will be charged with the spate of robberies which have occurred within Busia county for the last three weeks.

A police report seen by Nairobi News revealed that the detectives were alerted by members of the public about the suspicious operations of the group.

They then stormed a building within Mauko area, arrested the three suspects who upon interrogation led the officers to where they had hidden the gun.

“DCI officers drawn from special crime prevention unit and DCI officers in Busia acting on formation stormed a building within Mauko area arrested three suspects who on interrogation led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle serial number KE AP 4849372,” read part of the police report.