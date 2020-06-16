Three men in court over unpaid Sh126k hotel bill after seven days of partying – VIDEO

Three suspected fraudsters have been charged in court charged with obtaining credit by false pretenses after they accrued a Sh126,450 bill in a hotel in Nairobi’s South B estate before they escaped without payment.

The three accused persons – Emmanuel Bwire Rigara, Jackson Oloo Oketch and Damian Sangawe – reportedly duped the management of the Melili Hotel and stayed there dining and wining for seven days before they left without settling the bills.

NONSTOP PARTYING

The suspects checked into the hotel on May 5, 2020 and left without notice on May 12, 2020.

They are accused of obtaining services at the hotel by pretending they were in a position to clear the said bill.

The suspects approached the hotel management claiming to be technicians hired by a European investor to repair a fuel station along Mombasa road.

The three produced documents to show they had been cleared to travel into Nairobi by the National Emergency Response Committee on coronavirus as essential services providers.

UNPAID BILL

They requested to stay at the hotel for nine days and were charged Sh173,800 for the requested period. They paid Sh47,000 and said the balance would be cleared by the said investor.

But the investor later informed the hotel’s management that he had also been conned by the three men and the matter was reported at Industrial Area Police Station.

The suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of the Makadara Law Courts.

They were granted cash bail of Sh50,000 each. Hearing of the case will commence on August 20, 2020.