Three civilians were killed in a suspected Al Shabaab attack in Kamuthe area, Garissa County in a pre-dawn attack on Monday.

North Eastern Regional Police Commander Paul Soi confirmed the attack to the Nation.

Reports suggest all the victims are teachers.

According to Mr Soi, the militants were targeting a communication mast and a police camp in the area.

The attack happened around 2:30 am.

More to follow…