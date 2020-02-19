Three killed as gunmen attack bus in Mandera

A Moyale Raha bus headed to Nairobi from Mandera was Wednesday attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

At least three passengers were killed in the attack which occurred at Sarman area in Mandera North County.

The management of Moyale Raha bus company said the vehicle left Mandera town in the morning and was sprayed with bullets while on its way to Nairobi.

“We are told the gunmen shot at the tyres but the driver sped off only to get into more gunfire ahead,” said a source at the offices of the bus company.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha confirmed the incident but said his office is yet to get details.

“Something has happened but I am waiting for the finer details,” said Mr Kyatha.