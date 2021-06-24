Three jailed for kidnap, gang rape

The three convcists at the Kibera Law Courts. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Two people found guilty of kidnapping and raping a woman have been sentenced to 10-years in prison.

They are George Kimani and Micheal Njenga.

Their accomplice Beth Nyambura who is said to have lured the victim was not found guilty of gang rape.

But she will serve five years jail term for kidnap slapped on the three of them after they were found guilty of committing an organized criminal activity contrary to section 259 of the penal code.

They will also serve three years for assault.

They assaulted and caused serious injuries to the victim before and after the rape ordeal.

The sentences handed by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts run concurrently meaning each will serve the longest term.

Kamweru and Njenga will therefore remain behind bars for 10 years while Ms. Kirika will serve for half of that duration.

The suspects are said to have ordered the victim to undress but went on to tear her clothes when she hesitated.

They then beat her up until she was unconscious using a rungu, an electric wire, plus with kicks, and blows then raped her.

Gang-rape offence attracts a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life imprisonment, kidnap attracts seven years jail term while the penalty for assault is capped at five years custodial sentence. Mutua noted that they humiliated the victim first.

But he said that mandatory sentences are no longer applicable after the Supreme Court ruling that outlawed mandatory sentences.